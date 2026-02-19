Vernon NewsMore Vernon News
RECENT STORIES
- MLAs blast deficit budgetKamloops - 2:06 pm
- $10K gift for hospitalOliver - 2:00 pm
- Send your condolencesTumbler Ridge - 1:48 pm
- One step closer to majorityOttawa - 1:23 pm
- Early open for golden gameKelowna - 1:11 pm
Real Estate
5220 Sutherland Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$899,000
more details
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$899,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Ash Shuswap BC SPCA >
North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net