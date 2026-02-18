Registration now open for Vernon Amateur Athletics Association
Join Vernon track club
Registration is now open to join the Vernon Amateur Athletics Association.
The VAAA was awarded the prestigious BC Athletics Gold Star Club of the Year Award for 2025 after delivering championship cross-country events in 2024 and 2025.
“Set in the hills of Vernon, the events were widely praised for their challenging courses, scenic beauty, seamless organization and welcoming atmosphere,” the VAAA said in a press release.
The club offers a range of programs supporting athletes of all ages and abilities, from grassroots development to youth track and field to competitive pathways.
The club trains train for 100-m, 200-m and 400-m sprints, hurdles, middle distance races of 800-m, 1,500-m, and 3,000-m, and throws as well as high jump, long jump and triple jump events.
“Families looking for a positive, professionally run, and community-focused athletics experience are encouraged to register early,” the press release said.
Program details and registration information can be found here.
