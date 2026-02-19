Enderby resident Caitlin Potts was last seen 10 years ago
Potts missing for 10 years
It has been 10 years since Caitlin Potts disappeared.
The Enderby woman was last seen on surveillance video in Kelowna's Orchard Park Mall on Feb. 21, 2016.
The 27-year-old First Nations woman was reported missing March 1, 2016. She indicated she was moving to the Calgary area from Enderby.
In May 2017, RCMP said they suspected foul play in her disappearance and released the surveillance video of Caitlin entering the mall.
Also still missing is Deanna Wertz, 46, who was last seen on the Yankee Flats area on July 22, 2016.
Potts and Wertz were among several women reported missing from the North Okanagan Shuswap area. Although some of the women have been located, sadly all were found deceased.
The remains of Nicole Bell, who was reported missing from the Sicamous area Sept. 7, 2017, were found on a rural Salmon Arm property in June 2025.
The remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were found on the Sagmoen family farm on Salmon River Road in October 2017. Genereaux was last heard from on May 29 2017.
Curtis Wayne Sagmoen was the prime suspect in the deaths of Genereaux and Bell, but he was never charged. Sagmoen was found dead in a Vernon motel in April 2025.
The remains of Ashley Simpson were found on Nov. 26 after police received tips on her case. She had been reported missing April 28, 2016.
Her then boyfriend, Derek Favell, has been charged with second-degree murder in her death.
Anyone with information on Potts or Wertz are asked to contact their local RCMP.
