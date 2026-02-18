Gas prices in Vernon once again fluctuating
Fill up while it is cheap
If you haven't filled up yet, now might be the time.
According to gasbuddy.com, the 32nd Street Super Save in Vernon is selling petrol for 107.9 cents a litre, one of the lowest prices in BC if not Canada.
The gas-price monitoring website says the average price in BC is 151.7 cents a litre.
As of 9:30 a.m., several other stations in Vernon are reported to be selling for 109.9 cents a litre.
However, the price at the pump may be on the rise as at least three stations have implemented a significant increase to 137.9 cents a litre.
Gas prices in the region have been all over the map lately bouncing from the high 130s to lows of 109 cents a litre.
Many stations in Salmon Arm are also selling for 109.9 cents.
Kamloops motorists are paying 139.9 cents a litre with one Petro Can station reportedly at 152.9 cents.
Kelowna drivers are still filling up on the cheap at 109.9 at some stations, but several stations have increased to 138.9.
In Penticton, the price is more uniform at 132.9.
The majority of stations in Vancouver are at 172.9 cents a litre.
