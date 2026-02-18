Vernon News

Vernon's Coca Cola Classic hockey tournament won by North Island Bears

North claim peewee crown

Photo: Tor Nenzen- Vernon Photography Club The Vernon Watkins Motors Mustangs would finish fourth in their home tournament, the annual Pee-Wee U-13 Coca Cola Classic.

One of the top tournaments for hockey players under 13-years-old was won by a team in Northern B.C.

The North Island Bears, out of Campbell River/Comox, emerged victorious in the eight-team Coca Cola Classic tournament, hosted at Vernon's Kal Tire Place North over the final weekend of Vernon Winter Carnival.

The 53rd annual tournament saw numerous close games in four frenzied days.

The hometown Vernon Watkins Motors Mustangs had a great start to the event, with wins against the California Jr. Ducks and Sylvan Lake West Central Tigers. Their lone defeat was their opener to the Edmonton KC Lancers.

Their 2-1 round robin record was enough to set up a semifinal match against the Kelowna Rockets, who finished 3-0.

In the semifinal on Saturday, the Mustangs would battle, but ultimately come up short, 5-4 to the Rockets. Lincoln Satrum paced the Mustangs with two goals and an assist.

Vernon then played in the 'B' final, a proverbial bronze medal match on Sunday, which would be a rematch against the Tigers.

Despite going up 2-0 after one period, the Tigers would tie it, and ultimately win in overtime, 3-2.

In the gold medal match, the Bears would whip the Rockets, 5-2.