North Okanagan basketball teams punch ticket to provincial championships

Photo: Contributed The top-ranked team in B.C., the VSS Panthers are looking to win a provincial championship in just over a weeks time.

As the high school basketball season wraps up, there are a bevy of North Okanagan basketball teams who are preparing for the biggest tournament of the year, the provincial championships.

Girls

The B.C. Girls Provincial Championships are a week away, with all four divisions (A, AA, AAA, AAAA) competing at the Langley Events Centre from Feb. 25 to 28. While the draws will be announced later on Wednesday, three teams are confirmed for the provincial competition.

In AAA girls basketball, the Vernon Panthers continued their dominant season with a win in the Valley championships, coming in 68-64 over the Sa-Hali Sabres from Kamloops over the weekend.

The Panthers were the top seed in the provincial AAA rankings, and will surely stay in that spot when the draw is announced. They are looking to improve upon a third overall performance a season ago.

Joining the three-team Okanagan field in provincials are the Sabres and Kamloops’ Valleyview Vikings.

In AA, Salmon Arm’s J.L. Jackson Jays will be in AA provincials, after winning their zone tournament over the weekend. They dispatched Kamloops’ Westsyde Whundas in the final, 77-68.

The W.L. Seaton Sonics junior girls team will be competing in the provincial invitational tournament, which starts on Thursday, Feb. 19 in New Westminster. The Sonics will play the Holy Cross Crusaders from Surrey in their opener at 3 p.m.

Boys

All roads lead to the B.C. Provincial Championships hosted at the Langley Events Centre from March 4 to 7.

The Vernon Panthers will have their work cut out for them if they want to make it to Langley. The Panthers will be in Penticton this weekend to play in the AAA zone tournament, hunting for one of two spots in provincials.

Ranked fourth, they are up against the fifth seed Sa-Hali Sabres from Kamloops on Thursday, Feb. 19. A win and a semifinal date against top seeded Penticton Lakers is presumed on Friday. South Kamloops (third) and Lake Country's George Elliot (three) are the other top seeds in the field.

In AA boys, the Kalamalka Lakers easily dispatched Salmon Arm's J.L. Jackson Jays, 103-45 in the North Okanagan zone final on Friday, Feb. 13, to book their spot in provincials. The Lakers, led by big man Tylen Lewis and sharpshooter Mason Clerke, have been inside the top 10 provincial rankings for portions of the season.

In A, the Okanagan zone tournament will begin on Thursday, Feb. 19 at Similkameen Secondary. The Vernon Christian Royals will be looking to grab one of three berths to the provincial championships. VCS has been ranked fourth in the provincial rankings, as of the most recent provincial basketball rankings by BC School Sports.

In junior boys basketball, Enderby’s A.L Fortune Falcons won their second straight North Okanagan league championship in Tier II over the Revelstoke Grizzlies. While they won’t be heading to provincials, coach Ben Eby said that the league victory was massive for the program.

“I care deeply about these young men, not just as players, but as the leaders they’re becoming,” Eby said. “This is about building the mind, teaching them how to be great, and watching them grow into it. Proud doesn’t even cover it.”