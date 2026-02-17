Vernon News

'The system failed him': Family of Vernon man killed on Highway 6 demands accountability

'The system failed him'

Photo: Contributed Ezra Cool was 22 when he died after being struck by a semi-truck on Thursday, Feb. 12.

Wearing only hospital pyjamas and socks, Ezra Cool, 22, escaped 24/7 supervision at Vernon Jubilee Hospital Thursday, a lapse in care his family says led directly to his death under the wheels of a semi-truck.

Cool, a former Royal Canadian Sea Cadet, died on Feb. 12 after being struck by a semi-truck traveling eastbound on Highway 6 in the early hours of the morning. According to family member Teanna Dranchuk, Cool was suffering from active psychosis and had voluntarily checked himself into the hospital seeking help.

"He did exactly what we tell people to do when they are struggling," Dranchuk said. "After his assessment, he was certified under the B.C. Mental Health Act, meaning he was involuntarily admitted and should have been under 24/7 supervision.”

Instead, Dranchuk said that Cool spent six days in emergency, and somehow escaped from the hospital because of lack of supervision. Mere hours after he escaped, he was struck by the semi-truck.

"Our family is left grieving a loss that should never have occurred." Dranchuk said. "How does someone in active psychosis, certified under the Mental Health Act, escape out of care after six days? Where are the safeguards?"

A fundraiser for Cool has been set up, as the family is facing unexpected funeral expenses.

"We are sharing his story not only to honour him, but to ask how this can happen and what needs to change so no other family experiences this,” Dranchuk added.

RCMP is still investigating the incident, which was a hit-and-run. Police believe the tractor trailer was travelling east on Highway 6 near the intersection of 27th Street at when it collided with Cool.

“It is of the utmost importance that the police speak with the driver of the semi and we are urging them to come forward,” said Cpl. Tania Finn with the Vernon RCMP.

“To assist with the investigation, police are requesting witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage from the area around the time of the collision to come forward.”

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including dash cam footage on Highway 6 between the Science Centre entrance and 27th Street intersection during the time frame of 7 a.m. to 7:25 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 12 are urged to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.