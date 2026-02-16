Vernon News

Fire at Tiki Village in Vernon, RCMP investigating

Photo: Contributed A fire broke out in the breezeway of the now vacant Tiki Village on Sunday morning.

A Vernon motel that has been the subject of controversy in recent months was the scene of a fire Sunday morning.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to reports of smoke coming from the Tiki Village Motel at 2408 34 St., around 8:30 a.m.

Firefighters found a fire burning in the building’s breezeway. They quickly extinguished the flames.

As crews conducted overhaul work, including opening up parts of the walls, ceilings and roof, they found that the fire had extended into several suites and portions of the roof structure.

In October 2025, a land assembly that includes the Tiki Village Motel property went on the market. At the time, the City of Vernon said it was supportive of development on the site.

Last November, people who had been living at the motel contacted Castanet after receiving letters telling them they had to vacate within days. The letter claimed that a fire inspection by Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) has deemed the property officially "unsafe/uninhabitable due to hazardous electrical conditions."

However, Vernon city staff refuted the claims, saying VFRS was working with the property management to address ongoing fire code violations and safety concerns.

Then in December, a stop work order was issued to the entire property of the motel by WorkSafeBC.

The order pertained to all buildings because a "structural assessment by a professional engineer stated the building is not safe to occupy."

The motel is currently vacant. There were no injuries reported from Sunday morning’s fire.

The scene has been turned over to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for further investigation.