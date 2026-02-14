Vernon News

Annual Vernon Winter Carnival Polar Bear Swim draws a crowd

Taking the plunge

They came, they saw and they conquered a frigid Okanagan Lake.

The 10th annual Polar Bear Market and Swim took place at Paddlewheel Park this afternoon as part of the Vernon Winter Carnival.

The market featured numerous vendors and onlookers gathered on the beach to watch the brave souls go for a February swim.

Also on tap for carnival today is the the Family Fun Park and Fireworks at Kalamalka Beach from 2 to 8 p.m.

Join Kiki the Eco Elf, magician Adam Court and Team Carnival for outdoor winter fun. There are activities for all ages, including broomball and a Canadian Artists Dance Party.

Fireworks will light up the winter sky at 7 p.m.

Parking will be available off Husband Road in the main Kal Beach parking lot.

Admission is by donation.