Vernon News
Vernon Vipers fell 3-2 t visiting Spruce Grove Saints
Vipers lose to Saints
Photo: Vernon Vipers
The Vernon Vipers were unable to get past the visiting Spruce Grove Saints Friday night at Kal Tire Place, losing 3-2.
The Vernon Vipers were unable to get past the visiting Spruce Grove Saints Friday night at Kal Tire Place, losing 3-2.
It was the fourth and final meeting of the year for the two BC Hockey League teams, with Saints coming out on top in each contest.
In each game, the Saints won by a single point.
Oliver Czaja scored twice for the Vipers (10-23-7-0).
The Vipers will look to regroup quickly as they host the Nanaimo Clippers on Monday at 1 p.m.
More Vernon News
RECENT STORIES
- Vipers lose to SaintsVernon - 1:00 pm
- Multicultural festival returnsPenticton - 1:00 pm
- Rotary gives $29K to SOGHOliver - 1:00 pm
- Taste Canada at Big WhiteOkanagan Bucketlist - 12:01 pm
- Stars align for stage playVernon - 12:00 pm
Real Estate
2313 Shuswap Ave
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$160,000
more details
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$160,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Ohakune Shuswap BC SPCA >
North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net