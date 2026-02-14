Vernon News

Vernon Vipers fell 3-2 t visiting Spruce Grove Saints

The Vernon Vipers were unable to get past the visiting Spruce Grove Saints Friday night at Kal Tire Place, losing 3-2.

It was the fourth and final meeting of the year for the two BC Hockey League teams, with Saints coming out on top in each contest.

In each game, the Saints won by a single point.

Oliver Czaja scored twice for the Vipers (10-23-7-0).

The Vipers will look to regroup quickly as they host the Nanaimo Clippers on Monday at 1 p.m.