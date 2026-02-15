Vernon News

66th annual Vernon Winter Carnival wraps up today

Last day of carnival

Photo: Wayne Emde The 66th annual Vernon Winter Carnival has entered its final day.

The 66th annual Vernon Winter Carnival has entered its final day.

The party started Feb. 6 with the popular balloon glow kicking off the 10-days of carnival fun.

There are only a handful of events planned for today to wrap things up.

From 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., the Vernon Community Arts Centre will be hosting rock painting.

Have fun painting and decorating stones with snowflake patterns and winter designs using a variety of tools and techniques. Try painting, dotting, stamping, or even decoupage if you prefer not to draw.

The fun, family-friendly activity is free and open to everyone ages three and up.

All supplies are provided and participants are advised to wear art appropriate clothes.

From 3 to 5 p.m., SilverStar Mountain Resort will be hosting the VWC Apres Ski Party featuring music, dancing, cocktails, and the high-energy vibe that comes from wrapping up a day on the mountain.

Tickets are $25 each.

The 53rd annual Coca-Cola Classic Peewee Hockey Tournament wraps up today at Kal Tire Place North.

The tournament is held in conjunction with the Vernon Winter Carnival and has some famous alumni including Brent Gilchrist, Rudy Poeschek, Brent Gilchrist, Troy Mick, Jason Podollan, Andrew Ebbett and Curtis Lazar.

For more information and tickets, click here.