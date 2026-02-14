Rhondda Biggs, Vernon's first Queen Silver Star, has passed away

Vernon News

Photo: Vernon Museum Vernon Winter Carnival chairman George Melvin presenting the silver plate and trophy to the new Queen Silver Star, Rhondda Oliver (Biggs), in 1961.

Vernon's first Queen Silver Star has passed away.

Rhondda Biggs was named Queen Silver Star in 1961, the inaugural year of the event.

She passed away Feb. 4 after a battle with cancer at age 85.

Biggs was pre-deceased by her husband, Dick. They worked together in their own business - Vernon Helicopters, in Vernon, for many years, and enjoyed their retirement together.

There will be no funeral by Bigg’s request, and in lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so may make a donation in her memory to the BC Cancer Foundation, the North Okanagan Hospice Society or the Diabetic Association - Biggs was a type 1 diabetic for 66 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Leah, son, Trevor, and her sister, Gwynneth Nelson.

Queen Silver Star was a huge part of the Vernon Winter Carnival since its inception in 1961.

However, in 2020, the decision was made to postpone the program due to COVID-19 health concerns.

The program has not returned since.