Vernon News

Vernon fraudster threatens judge after being denied bail

Threat after bail denied

Photo: KTW file Travis Delain Kroeker, 42, was denied bail following an appearance in bail court on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026.

A Vernon man accused of ordering $150 worth of pizza to the RCMP detachment while confessing to a string of dine-and-dash frauds will remain in custody after a judge ruled he’s likely to reoffend.

Travis Delain Kroeker, 42, threatened the life of the judge after he was denied bail on Thursday, referencing a movie in which a judge is assassinated and telling her to "take that very seriously.”

He is facing five charges of fraudulently obtaining food and beverage, while also awaiting sentencing on assault and fraud charges stemming from a separate dine and dash.

Kroeker called the Vernon RCMP detachment on Feb. 24, 2025, and said he wanted to come in to confess to a string of crimes. He is accused of then placing an order at Red Swan Pizza to be delivered to Mounties.

“He orders pizza to the RCMP detachment at the same time he goes to confess to the other three incidents of attending restaurants, ordering and eating food he did not have the money to pay for,” Crown prosecutor Garry Hansen said during a bail hearing on Thursday, describing the order as “$150 in pizza and refreshments.”

Mounties turned the order away, and it led to one of the five charges outstanding against Kroeker.

'Not a grey area'

Kroeker has been in jail at Okanagan Correctional Centre for more than five months. A judge ordered him detained on Sept. 10 after repeated missed court appearances.

“He never showed up for court in the history of that file,” Hansen said.

“Every time he’s been released, he’s gone on to commit more fraud offences and he’s never attended court — so really nothing has changed.”

Court heard Kroeker called dine-and-dash fraud “a grey area of the law” and told police eating is his right.

"It is distinctly not a grey area of law, as your honour well knows,” Hansen said.

Explanation offered

Kroeker represented himself in court on Thursday.

He said he is homeless and claimed to have recently renounced his Canadian citizenship due to the government’s inability to meet its “responsibility to provide opportunity.”

Kroeker offered an explanation about the pizza he had sent to police.

“I asked the police chief to pay for the pizza and provide the officers a meal for the day, and with the pizza came a full confession over everything I had done,” he said.

"The officer took the confession, rejected the pizza.”

He also claimed to have since paid Red Swan for the order.

Judge's life threatened

Provincial court Judge Michelle Stanford ordered Kroeker detained, citing the “unacceptable risk” he poses to the community.

Kroeker responded with a threatening comment referencing a 2009 movie in which a judge is assassinated.

“Have you seen Law Abiding Citizen? What happens is the judge is corrupt, and she answers the phone and her head gets blown off,” he said. “You should take that very seriously."

Stanford asked Kroeker to clarify what the threat was.

“Oh, that you might find a bullet in your head,” he said. “This is what happens to corrupt judges."

Kroeker is due back in court on Feb. 18.