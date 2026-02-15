Vernon News

Demand outstripping supplies at Vernon Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store

More demand than ever

Photo: Facebook In more than 10 years of operating the Vernon Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store, Gena Barzan has never seen it so bad.

The pet food shelves are bare and demand is skyrocketing.

“We are getting five to 10 people a day,” said Barzan.

Through money raised at the auxiliary store, 3100A 29th Ave., Barzan helps people feed their pets, mostly cats and dogs, but helping those in need has never been more challenging.

Sales are down for the month and ongoing problems with theft and vandalism is impacting business as well. Barzan said she has heard from many people who are concerned about coming to the downtown core.

The increase in demand, combined with a drop in sales, has Barzan concerned.

“If we are gone, these animals are going to starve,” Barzan said.

Barzan said it is the largely the working poor who are coming in for assistance. The rapidly rising price of pet food, on top of increasing grocery prices, gas, rent and other daily expenses have put many pet owners in a tough spot.

“I'm seriously worried,” she said. “If we are not here, there is nobody else that can help.”

Local pet stores do support the auxiliary, but the demand outstrips their generosity.

Barzan also has a lease for the store to deal with as well.

“It is the middle of February and we don't even have half the lease so far,” she said. “We are working around the clock.”

The auxiliary is run by volunteers and sale items, either at the store or through the online auction, are donated.

“Right now, we really need monetary help,” Barzan said, adding donations of pet food and items for sale are “greatly appreciated. We are always extremely low on cat food.”

Financial donations over $50 will get a charitable tax receipt and will help the auxiliary cover bills and purchase pet food for those in need.

“We can buy cat food that is on sale from local pet stores that help us out,” she said. “Our shelves are nearly empty. It's devastating.”

E-transfers can be made at [email protected].

Barzan can also be reached by phone at 250-438-0062.

Cobs in Vernon is also supporting the auxiliary with $2 from the sale of every six pack of hot-crossed buns being donated to the non-profit.

For more information on the auxiliary, visit their Facebook page.