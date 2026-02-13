Vernon News

City of Armstrong hosting candlelight vigil for Tumbler Ridge

Armstrong organizes vigil

Photo: The Canadian Press The Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. is shown on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026.

As the shockwaves of the tragedy in Tumbler Ridge reverberates across the province of B.C., the City of Armstrong is organizing a vigil as a show of support for the community.

On Saturday, Feb. 14 from 6 to 7 p.m., residents can gather at Memorial Park for a brief gathering.

"On a day meant for love, we will come together to offer compassion, strength and solidarity to those affected," said organizer Kristin McCallum. "All are welcome."

Visitors are instructed to bring a candle, and keep the park clean by cleaning up after themselves.

Additionally, those interested in donating aid to those impacted in the Tumbler Ridge community can e-transfer [email protected]. Funds will be organized through the Tumbler Ridge Parent Advisory Council (TR PAC) and Lake View Credit Union.

"We will provide more details as they become available, but for now, we want to assure the public that all funds collected will be administered in coordination with the TR PAC," assured McCallum.