Vernon News

Vernon average monthly rent prices see slight decline from year ago

Rent prices lower

Photo: WestUrban Properties Management The Park Edge at 3910 Alexis Park Drive opened in Aug. 2025 for rent.

Rent is getting cheaper in Vernon, albeit slightly.

According to Zumper, the online rental platform, the median rent price for all bedroom counts in Vernon is $1,880, which is one per cent lower than the national average, and four per cent lower from the same time a year ago.

However, the average rent price of a one-bedroom apartment, $1,850, is three per cent higher than a year ago.

Vernon is close to Kelowna, which is ranked as the 12th most expensive city for rent in Canada. Kelowna's median rate is $1,914, just $34 more than Vernon.

The most dramatic jump is in the three-bedroom category, which spiked seven per cent from $2,336 a year ago to $2,500. Vernon has opened recent smaller rental buildings, like The Park Edge in August, but larger buildings with more bedrooms have been harder to find.

Of the current 60-plus active rentals on Zumper, just four three-bedroom units are available, representing seven per cent of inventory.