Vernon average monthly rent prices see slight decline from year ago

Bowen Assman - Feb 16, 2026 / 4:00 am | Story: 599161

Rent is getting cheaper in Vernon, albeit slightly.

According to Zumper, the online rental platform, the median rent price for all bedroom counts in Vernon is $1,880, which is one per cent lower than the national average, and four per cent lower from the same time a year ago.

However, the average rent price of a one-bedroom apartment, $1,850, is three per cent higher than a year ago.

Vernon is close to Kelowna, which is ranked as the 12th most expensive city for rent in Canada. Kelowna's median rate is $1,914, just $34 more than Vernon.

The most dramatic jump is in the three-bedroom category, which spiked seven per cent from $2,336 a year ago to $2,500. Vernon has opened recent smaller rental buildings, like The Park Edge in August, but larger buildings with more bedrooms have been harder to find.

Of the current 60-plus active rentals on Zumper, just four three-bedroom units are available, representing seven per cent of inventory.

