Polar Bear swim takes place at Paddlewheel Park today

Go for a February swim

Photo: Wayne Emde/file photo The Vernon Winter Carnival is going into its final weekend with a splash. The 10th annual Polar Bear Market and Swim takes place at Paddlewheel Park today.

The 10th annual Polar Bear Market and Swim takes place at Paddlewheel Park on Saturday.

While the swim takes place at 1 p.m., the market will begin at 10 a.m. and go until 2 p.m.

Registration for the swim opens at 11:30 a.m. under the tent in front of Paddlewheel Hall.

The market is free, but there is a $10 fee per swimmer.

Each participant will receive a special gift for registering and the eternal respect of everyone watching.

The event, which includes a silent auction, benefits Mission Hill Elementary School students and programs as part of the Vernon Winter Carnival’s Canada Goes for Gold celebration.

Also on tap for the final Saturday of the 66th annual carnival is the Halina Centre Pancake Breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m.

The Halina Centre is located in the Vernon Recreation Complex, and the breakfast is all you can eat for $8.

Clay Palooza takes place at the Vernon Community Arts Centre in Polson Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The second annual event is free.

The Family Fun Park and Fireworks takes place at Kalamalka Beach from 2 to 8 p.m.

Join Kiki the Eco Elf, magician Adam Court and Team Carnival for outdoor winter fun. There are activities for all ages, including broomball and a Canadian Artists Dance Party.

Fireworks will light up the winter sky at 7 p.m.

Parking will be available off Husband Road in the main Kal Beach parking lot.

Admission is by donation.

For more information on times, places and events, grab a carnival brochure or visit their website.