Vernon historian has Girls McIntosh Pipe Band performances from 1950

Mystery band footage

Vernon is no stranger to marching bands.

The best known is probably the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band, but there was also an all-girl pipe band in the North Okanagan, and Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has footage of Vernon Girls McIntosh Pipe Band performances from 1950.

“A bit of mystery reel, the Vernon Girls McIntosh Pipe Band is certain, however, the locations are a bit of a mystery,” Arseneault.

“Vernon and Penticton are likely featured, and perhaps Kamloops. However, after 70 years, much has changed, buildings have been replaced, roads realigned, and trees grown large. Perhaps there are a few folks that will remember, don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments section for others to enjoy.”

In February 1946, Hilma Foote approached her father, Horace, with an idea to form an all-girls pipe band.

In December 1947, her dream became a reality when a group of 17 girls, aged 14 to 18, debuted at Vernon’s Rotary Ice Carnival.

While the group had no formal name at the time, Hilma’s mother suggested adding “McIntosh” as a nod to the region’s apple-growing industry.

The band was made up of pipers and drummers. Members also learned traditional Highland dances, including the Highland Fling and Sword Dance.

“These performances added a dynamic cultural element to their appearances and helped round out their training,” Arseneault said.

By the summer of 1948, the band had become a valued part of the community and performed across British Columbia, Alberta and the United States at parades, festivals, sporting events, dinners and competitions.

“In 1949, they were invited to the fledgling Western Command Trades Training Camp at the Vernon Military Camp, later known as Vernon Army Cadet Camp, to be the camp’s band, as there was no official cadet band yet.

The McIntosh Girls’ Pipe Band would continue to perform in the role until 1954, when the British Columbia Regt Cadet Corps Band took over the role,” said Arseneault, who was involved with the camp and local cadet movement for more than 35 years.

The band also played for visiting dignitaries and celebrities, including performances for then Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip in Kamloops in 1951, and for Prime Minister John Diefenbaker in Vernon in 1958.

“Despite its success, changing competition formats and declining interest led to the group’s dissolution in 1985. A reunion was organized in 1995 by former members. The McIntosh Girls’ Pipe Band Society continued to meet to oversee the use of remaining funds, which were directed toward supporting local musicians,” said Arseneault.

The Vernon Girls Trumpet Band underwent similar challenges. Also formed in 1947, the trumpet band marched until 2009 when it disbanded.

Over the decades, more than 6,000 women and girls were part of the band. The band reunited in 2020, the 60th anniversary of the Vernon Winter Carnival, and have put on many performances since, their latest being the 2026 Vernon Winter Carnival parade.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his YouTube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].