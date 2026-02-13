Vernon News

Vernon crews douse morning house fire, cause under investigation

Crews douse house fire

Photo: Jocelyn Mills A house fire in Vernon is being doused by crews.

UPDATE 8:10 a.m.

Vernon fire rescue crews were quick on scene at a house fire at the corner of 28th St and 37th Ave.

Two engines and a ladder truck were deployed around 4:23 a.m., and the fire was brought under control quickly, according to city staff.

The intersection of 28th St. and 37th Ave. is currently closed as emergency vehicles access the area. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Despite an earlier report, the house was not empty, according to another neighbour. It was recently purchased and under renovation. The house residents and their pets escaped the blaze.

ORIGINAL 7:07 a.m.

Smoke is billowing from the windows of a Vernon house Friday morning, as crews attempt to douse a fire.

Area resident Jocelyn Mills said that fire crews were on the scene at around 5:20 a.m. and were still on the scene as of sunrise.

From her vantage point, the house appeared to be fully engulfed.

She added that as far as she knows, the house had been sitting empty.

The City of Vernon has been contacted for further comment.