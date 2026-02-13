Vernon News

Vernon students hosting Indie rock music festival

Indie rock student show

Photo: Contributed The second annual Seaton Indie Rock Festival will take place on Thursday, March 5.

A local school in Vernon is gearing up for a major indie music festival.

Students from W.L. Seaton in Vernon are hosting the Seaton Indie Rock Festival on Thursday, March 5. Beginning last year, the student-run independent festival brings together Vernon's youth music community to celebrate the local bands around the Okanagan and B.C.

Headlining this year's festival is Daysormay, who is best known for their collaborations with Tessa Violet and has opened for acts like the Arkells, Wall off the Earth and Cold War Kids.

Also performing is Kelowna's sundiver, a four-piece punk band and Vernon's overcast and Foxtooth.

"The festival features genres of indie, alt rock, punk, and much more," Rowen Mallet, a Grade 12 student at Seaton and drummer for overcast said. "I put the festival on last year for my careers class capstone project. The festival itself is not just for students. It is open for all ages."

Tickets are $10 at the door or online.