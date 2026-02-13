Vernon News

Clay Palooza puts spin on Olympics theme in Vernon

Pottery Olympics

Photo: Contributed Clay Palooza will be transforming the Vernon Community Arts Centre on Saturday, Feb. 14.

As the Winter Olympics and Vernon Winter Carnival embrace the Winter Olympics theme, the Vernon Community Arts Centre (VCAC) is putting a clay twist on the international games.

Called Clay Palooza, the centre will be transformed into a lively arena of pottery Olympics, featuring clay challenges, live demonstrations, and a celebration of the local clay community.

Held on Valentine's Day, the event offers a fun and creative way for couples, families and friends to celebrate together, while experiencing the excitement of clay in action.

“Clay has a unique way of bringing people together,” Emma Kopp, VCAC marketing and events coordinator said.

“From our studios here in Vernon to creative communities across the globe, it sparks collaboration, conversation and shared moments of creativity. Watching people of all ages come together, experiment, and celebrate the process is what makes events like this so special.”

Throughout the day, visitors can watch the clay demonstrations, as experienced clay artists showcase their skills in wheel-throwing and hand-building challenges.

Visitors can also meet Okanagan clay artists, and join a question and answer panel, featuring local potters, including renowned ceramic artist Bob Kingsmill, who will share insights into their creative journey, techniques and processes.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.