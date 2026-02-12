285329
Vehicle crashes into Vernon's Fabutan

Bowen Assman - Feb 12, 2026 / 10:07 am | Story: 598975

A vehicle has crashed into the front of Fabutan / Hush Lash Studio near Vernon Square Mall on 32nd St.

According to a Castanet reader, the vehicle went through the front of the building on Thursday morning around 9 a.m. Ambulance was on scene, and a tow truck has since pulled the vehicle from the premises.

Police are currently on scene and investigating.

