Vernon News
Vehicle crashes into Vernon's Fabutan
Car into building
Photo: Contributed
Vernon's Fabutan Studio had an unexpected visitor, as a vehicle plowed into its front door.
A vehicle has crashed into the front of Fabutan / Hush Lash Studio near Vernon Square Mall on 32nd St.
According to a Castanet reader, the vehicle went through the front of the building on Thursday morning around 9 a.m. Ambulance was on scene, and a tow truck has since pulled the vehicle from the premises.
Police are currently on scene and investigating.
