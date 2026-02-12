Vernon News

Hit and run on Highway 6 kills Vernon man

Fatal crash on Highway 6

Photo: Contributed Several police cars are still on scene on Highway 6

UPDATED 10:58 a.m.

The vehicle incident on Highway 6 early Thursday morning was fatal.

According to RCMP, officers responded to reports of a deceased man lying in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 6 near the intersection of 27 St at 7:25 a.m.

Investigators determined the pedestrian was in the travel portion of the highway when he was struck by a vehicle, described as the cab section of a commercial tractor unit, travelling east on Hwy 6.

The collision killed a 22-year-old man, while the semi-truck fled the scene after impact.

“It is of the utmost importance that the police speak with the driver of the semi and we are urging them to come forward,” said Cpl Tania Finn, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “To assist with the investigation, police are requesting witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage from the area around the time of the collision to come forward.”

In addition to local detachment resources, BC Highway Patrol and the RCMP's Integrated Collision Analyst Reconstructionist Section are on scene. The BC Coroners Service is conduction an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means this person came to his unexpected death.

Police has notified the family of the deceased, who are receiving support from Vernon Victim Services.

As RCMP continue to investigate, anyone with information regarding this collision, including dash cam footage on Hwy 6 between the Science Centre entrance and 27th Street intersection during the time frame of 7:00- 7:25 a.m. are urged to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.

ORIGINAL 8:23 a.m.

Mounties are investigating a serious collision at the intersection of Highway 6 and 27th Street in Vernon.

RCMP said that eastbound lanes of Highway 6 are closed to traffic and Thursday commuters will need to find alternate routes.

"The closure is expected to last several hours and updates will be provided when available," RCMP said.

The incident occurred just after 7 a.m.