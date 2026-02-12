285329
283303
Vernon News  

Crash on Highway 6

Kathy Michaels - Feb 12, 2026 / 8:23 am | Story: 598959

Mounties are investigating a serious collision at the intersection of Highway 6 and 27th Street in Vernon.

RCMP said that eastbound lanes of Highway 6 are closed to traffic and Thursday commuters will need to find alternate routes.

"The closure is expected to last several hours and updates will be provided when available," RCMP said.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

281819