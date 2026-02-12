Vernon News
Crash on Highway 6
Photo: Contributed
Stock image of police lights.
Mounties are investigating a serious collision at the intersection of Highway 6 and 27th Street in Vernon.
RCMP said that eastbound lanes of Highway 6 are closed to traffic and Thursday commuters will need to find alternate routes.
"The closure is expected to last several hours and updates will be provided when available," RCMP said.
More Vernon News
RECENT STORIES
- Crash on Highway 6Vernon - 8:23 am
- Victims of shooter namedTumbler Ridge - 8:17 am
- Boat captain honouredBC - 7:36 am
- Commentary 'un-Canadian'Tumbler Ridge - 7:30 am
- Guthrie search continues United States - 7:09 am
Real Estate
4610 20 Street
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$635,000
more details
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$635,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Apia Shuswap BC SPCA >
North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net