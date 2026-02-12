Vernon News
Coldstream council adopts financial plan, confirm short-term rental accommodations
Coldstream ratifies plan
Photo: File photo
The District of Coldstream has adopted its Financial Plan.
The District of Coldstream has officially ratified its 2026-2030 Financial Plan.
At the Monday, Feb. 9 council meeting, staff officially adopted the plan, setting the framework for municipal spending, services, and capital investments over the next five years.
The plan calls for a tax increase of 8.72 per cent in 2026.
Additionally, council confirmed that Coldstream will maintain its current practice of authorizing short-term rental accommodations through the Zoning Bylaw.
Coldstream does not permit short-term rental accommodations, such as Airbnb, with the exception of bed and breakfast rentals.
Bed and Breakfast operations must:
- Operate solely within the principal building and primary residence on the property (not in a secondary building or otherwise).
- Be operated by the registered owner of the property.
- Have a valid Business Licence issued by the District of Coldstream. The business licence fee for Bed and Breakfast is $60 per year (plus $4 per bed).
- Adhere to the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR) Use Regulation and Assessment Act, where applicable.
More information on the policy can be found at the District's zoning bylaw.
More Vernon News
RECENT STORIES
- Fundraising for victimsTumbler Ridge - 7:55 pm
- Poll: Canada Post loanPoll - 7:30 pm
- Coldstream ratifies planVernon - 7:00 pm
- No leads on $20K tool theftSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- BC Games needs volunteersKelowna - 7:00 pm
Real Estate
2122 Hwy 95
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$125,000
more details
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$125,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Andean Shuswap BC SPCA >
North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net