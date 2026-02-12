Vernon News

Coldstream council adopts financial plan, confirm short-term rental accommodations

Photo: File photo The District of Coldstream has adopted its Financial Plan.

The District of Coldstream has officially ratified its 2026-2030 Financial Plan.

At the Monday, Feb. 9 council meeting, staff officially adopted the plan, setting the framework for municipal spending, services, and capital investments over the next five years.

The plan calls for a tax increase of 8.72 per cent in 2026.

Additionally, council confirmed that Coldstream will maintain its current practice of authorizing short-term rental accommodations through the Zoning Bylaw.

Coldstream does not permit short-term rental accommodations, such as Airbnb, with the exception of bed and breakfast rentals.

Bed and Breakfast operations must:

Operate solely within the principal building and primary residence on the property (not in a secondary building or otherwise).

Be operated by the registered owner of the property.

Have a valid Business Licence issued by the District of Coldstream. The business licence fee for Bed and Breakfast is $60 per year (plus $4 per bed).

Adhere to the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR) Use Regulation and Assessment Act, where applicable.

More information on the policy can be found at the District's zoning bylaw.