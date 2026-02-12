281457
283877
Vernon News  

Coldstream council adopts financial plan, confirm short-term rental accommodations

Coldstream ratifies plan

Bowen Assman - Feb 11, 2026 / 7:00 pm | Story: 598897

The District of Coldstream has officially ratified its 2026-2030 Financial Plan.

At the Monday, Feb. 9 council meeting, staff officially adopted the plan, setting the framework for municipal spending, services, and capital investments over the next five years.

The plan calls for a tax increase of 8.72 per cent in 2026.

Additionally, council confirmed that Coldstream will maintain its current practice of authorizing short-term rental accommodations through the Zoning Bylaw.

Coldstream does not permit short-term rental accommodations, such as Airbnb, with the exception of bed and breakfast rentals.

Bed and Breakfast operations must:

  • Operate solely within the principal building and primary residence on the property (not in a secondary building or otherwise).
  • Be operated by the registered owner of the property.
  • Have a valid Business Licence issued by the District of Coldstream. The business licence fee for Bed and Breakfast is $60 per year (plus $4 per bed).
  • Adhere to the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR) Use Regulation and Assessment Act, where applicable.

More information on the policy can be found at the District's zoning bylaw.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Vernon News

275997