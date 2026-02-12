Vernon News

City of Vernon, Lumby, RCMP lower flags in honour of Tumbler Ridge

Photo: Bowen Assman The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP detachment has lowered its flag to half-mast

The City of Vernon will be lowering its flags at all City buildings for seven days, in response to the tragic school shooting in Tumbler Ridge.

In honour of the victims, their families, and all those affected, flags at City Hall and all municipal facilities will be flown at half-mast for seven days as a mark of respect and mourning.

“On behalf of Council and the City of Vernon, I want to express our sincere condolences to the families, extended families, and the entire Tumbler Ridge community,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “This is an unimaginable tragedy, and our thoughts are with everyone affected. Vernon stands with Tumbler Ridge during this difficult time.”

The Village of Lumby also lowered its flags to half-mast on Wednesday. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is currently flying its Canadian flag at half-mast in honour of the small community.