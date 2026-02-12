Vernon News

Vernon Towne Theatre showing advanced screening of Paramount Plus' Wild Boys documentary

The Vernon Towne Theatre is getting a sneak peek at the new documentary on the Bush Boys of the Okanagan.

According to operations manager Rebekah Beck, Paramount Plus has allowed the theatre an early screening of the two-part series, Wild Boys: Strangers In Town.

"Locals will get the change to get together and remember one of our own stories, and we get to do it at the historic Vernon Towne Theatre," said Beck.

The screening will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 17, a day before it drops on Paramount Plus.

A $15 ticket will get you admission, a large buttered popcorn and large fountain drink.

The story revolves around two brothers in 2003 who were found living in the bush behind a store in Coldstream with a claim of being raised in the wilderness with little contact to the outside world.

Claiming their names were Tom and Will Green, the story quickly gained national attention, but when a family member recognized the brothers, their tale unraveled as it was learned they were actually from Sacramento, Calif., and had run away from home.

Purchase tickets here.