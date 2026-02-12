Vernon News

Pee-wee hockey tournament highlights day seven of Vernon Winter Carnival

Hockey starts at Carnival

Photo: Vernon Winter Carnival Jam Can Curling is one of nearly a dozen events that will continue on Thursday for the Vernon Winter Carnival

Just four days remain in this year's Vernon Winter Carnival, but action on the ice is just heating up.

The 53rd annual Coca Cola Classic pee-wee hockey tournament will officially kick off on Thursday. This years' teams consist of the host Vernon Mustangs, rival Kelowna Rockets, East Kootenay Avalanche, North Island Bears, Sylvan Lake West Central Tigers, Edmonton KC Lancers, Calgary Northstars and the Anaheim Jr. Ducks from California.

Each team is guaranteed five games, with the tournament running all day Thursday, Friday and Sunday with the finals set for Sunday.

Vernon starts the tournament with a game against Edmonton at 7:30 a.m. All games will be at Kal Tire Place North.

A new event, Sporty Story Time will take place from 10:30- 11:30 a.m. at the Okanagan Regional Library. This free drop-in story time is recommended for children aged 2-6 years old and will feature fun stories, puppets, songs and rhymes.

In the evening, The Edge is hosting a tasting event. Called Around the World at The Edge, each room in the building transforms into a different country, inviting guests to sip, tase and explore your way around the world. A complimentary shuttle will be provided from the Prestige Lodge, and tickets to the event can be purchased here.

The Caetani Centre is putting on their third annual A Winter's Night Painting Party. Join artist Destanne Norris to create your own Sveva Caetani-inspired atwork. Wine, nibbles and socializing will all be provided, and you can take home your artistic creation. Tickets can be purchased here, and the event runs from 6:30- 8:30 p.m.

Other events are still happening, like the Poutine and Caesar Showdown, Vernon gold rush scavenger hunt, Winter VR Adventure, Arrest the Best, Jam Can Curling and more.

Visit vernonwintercarnival.com/events for more information.