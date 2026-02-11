City of Vernon advancing digital permitting program to reduce barriers and support investment readiness
City streamlines permitting
The City of Vernon is modernizing their business permitting processes.
Starting now, several permits and services are available online with secure, 24/7 access and online payment options.
"Moving these services online reduces paperwork and shortens wait times, creating a more consistent and predictable experience for applicants," said the city in a news release. "These improvements reflect the City’s ongoing commitment to delivering accessible, efficient, and customer-focused services that support economic development and community growth."
Currently available online permits and applications include business licences, sign permits, property information requests and road usage permits.
Online building permit applications will be available in March. These permits include applications for single-family and multi-family dwellings, commercial and industrial buildings, mixed-use and institutional developments, accessory structures, retaining walls, swimming pools, plumbing, and demolitions.
"Digitizing building permits will improve transparency, reduce processing delays, and provide greater certainty around construction timelines," said the city. "Key factors in supporting local development, encouraging investment, and reducing barriers for those building in Vernon."
More information can be found at vernon.ca/business.
