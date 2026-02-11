Vernon man given probation after being thrown 10 feet from car crash he triggered

Vernon News

A Vernon man who punched a driver through a car window, leading to a crash that threw him 10 feet, has been handed a suspended sentence and 12 months probation.

In a bail hearing in Kamloops court on Friday, Feb. 6, Justin Braun appeared virtually, pleading guilty to one count of assault stemming from an incident on Oct. 26, 2024.

On that day, the male victim of the assault had been called to a storage centre in Vernon to assist with a friend who was being hassled by Braun.

After a verbal exchange, Braun approached the victim's vehicle, and punched him through the driver's side window.

After the punch, the man attempted to drive away, but his foot got stuck between the pedals causing his vehicle to surge forward and smash into the storage centre's gates.

The force of the impact threw Braun about 10 feet, and he suffered minor injuries in the collision.

Braun's counsel, Laura McPheeters, argued the pain he suffered from being hit by the vehicle should be a mitigating factor.

However the judge disagreed, stating that the accident was a "foreseeable and natural consequence" of his decision to punch the victim and reach into his vehicle.

Braun pleaded guilty and was given a 12-month probation order that includes a strict no-contact with the victim, requirement for counselling and a move to Kamloops, where he will live with his family.

McFeeters mentioned that Braun had been a productive citizen for 15 years, before falling into the "drug subculture" in Vernon in 2022.

The 44-year-old Braun has a significant criminal record relating to property crimes and order breaches. He had already served 51 days in custody prior to sentencing.