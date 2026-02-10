Vernon News

Vernon teacher fired for helping student cheat on an exam

Photo: Contributed A teacher from SD22 was fired in 2024 after helping a student cheat

A former teacher in Vernon's School District 22 (SD22) was fired from her job after helping a student cheat in an exam in 2024 and covering it up.

A B.C. commissioner for teacher regulation content resolution agreement published on Jan. 22, 2026 outlined the disciplinary actions against Tasha Whitney.

Whitney was a high-school teacher in SD22. While employed as a resource teacher, Whitney assisted a Grade 12 student (Student A) to complete a literacy assessment to graduate.

In a text conversation, Student A asked Whitney if someone could write the test for them. Whitney responded by suggesting three students as potential candidates.

On June 13, 2024, Whitney served as the exam invigilator and allowed a second student (Student B) to have two laptops open, with one logged in as themselves and another as Student A.

Student B completed both exams while Whitney was in the room and when a second teacher took over invigilation duties, Whitney lied, claiming that Student B was doing two different assessments at the same time.

The school principal discovered the discrepancy when they noticed Student A had completed the test, but was absent from the school that day.

When questioned, Whitney "repeatedly lied and continued to lie about and downplay her involvement in the incident," said the report.

Upon an SD22 investigation, Whitney was fired from her job on Sept. 13, 2024.

The content resolution agreement then added a teaching certificate suspension of five days (June. 1 to 5 2026), a public record and requirement to complete a mandatory course on professional boundaries.

"By actively assisting students to cheat, and by lying throughout the District's investigation, Whitney failed to act ethically and failed to role model appropriate behaviour to the students," said the report in its meting of a punishment. "Whitney's behaviour failed to maintain the credibility of the profession."