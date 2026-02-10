Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say violent offenders in jurisdiction is down to just four
Violent offenders decrease
Progress has been made in catching the most violent offenders in the Vernon area.
At the Monday, Feb. 9 council meeting, Insp. Neil Kennedy presented the fourth quarter RCMP report from 2025, which touched on the success of the Repeat Violent Offending Intervention Initiative (ReVOII).
"We are actually down to just four in our jurisdiction," said Kennedy. "We are monitoring another two that are from outside the area, so that number is really good news."
ReVOII is provincially funded, and looked at through the Crown level probation and RCMP. A special committee looks at criteria of repeat offenders to put an individual into the ReVOII. If they don't meet the criteria, they are labelled as a prolific offenders.
"These prolific offenders can also commit violent offences, along with property crime," Kennedy said. "The number of offenders ebbs and flows, depending on who travels to the area."
At the end of the reporting period in December, RCMP identified 11 prolific offenders for monitoring, with four currently in custody. Of the seven not in custody, three reside in Vernon, two in north rural and two in other communities.
You can read the report here.
