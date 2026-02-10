Vernon News

Investigation into alleged Vernon bestiality incident remains ongoing, says RCMP

No charges yet in horse case

Photo: Erica Van Meenen A man was captured on security camera tampering with a mare at an equestrian centre near Vernon.

More than two weeks after an alleged bestiality incident involving horses at a Vernon equestrian centre, RCMP is staying tight-lipped on the investigation's progress.

In an update to Castanet on Tuesday, Cpl. Tania Finn with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said the incident is still under investigation, and there is no new news at this time.

On Saturday, Jan. 24, Erica Van Meenan of Abigail Equestrian in the BX area took to social media looking for tips after she alleges a man "sexually assaulted" as many as three of the horses in her paddock.

Van Meenan has since described the man's actions a "rape" of one of the horses.

Castanet confirmed the contents of the security footage, but will not be publishing the video. The suspect at one point used a stool to access one of the female horse's rear-ends.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Chris Terleski said on Monday, Jan. 26 that the incident received "significant public attention and has resulted in a large volume of information being provided to police."

A male suspect was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 27 in connection with the incident, but he was released from custody pending further investigation, and no charges have been laid.

The suspect has not been named.

Van Meenan, in a Facebook post, said she is "under the impression that the suspect has been charged and has a court date in March and that the RCMP are putting together evidence to submit to Crown," however that has not been confirmed by RCMP.