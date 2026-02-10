Vernon News

Coun. Teresa Durning asking council to look into customer service issues at city

The phones aren't answered

Photo: Contributed Teresa Durning

Customer service at the City of Vernon has been an issue, according to Coun. Teresa Durning.

At the Monday, Feb. 9 council meeting, Durning brought up that she had received complaints from residents about the customer service at the city office.

"I have received more complaints and experienced myself now customer service issues, specifically with the connection to the City of Vernon from our citizens," Durning said. "The phones are not being answered and not being forwarded."

Durning wanted to address the issue so that the public knows it is being taken care of.

Carey Heard, the Chief Administrative Officer with the city, told Durning that she "has my commitment to look into it."

"I think it's important to note that we as senior leaders are committed to providing excellent service to our residents, because that was our number one priority, whether that's through the phone, through in person, and through our writing," Heard said. "So you have my commitment to look into that, and just give me a little more time to take a look and see what we can do to rectify that issue."