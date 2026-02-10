Vernon News

City of Vernon looking at 'everything' for sponsorships in an effort to alleviate tax pressures from the Active Living Centre

'Everything needs a sponsor'

Photo: Contributed Funtastic Sports Society president Jamie Austin poses with ALC manager of project programs Doug Ross after a signed sponsorship agreement between the two in November 2025. The city is looking for more sponsors

As the Active Living Centre (ALC) in Vernon continues construction, city staff is looking at all avenues for sponsorship opportunities.

"Everything needs to be sponsored," said Doug Ross, director of the ALC project, who presented a quaterly report to council on Monday, Feb. 9. "We have had a few inquiries, and I think until the building really started looking like a building, it wasn't going to pick up."

The city officially announced solicitations for sponsors in December 2024 in an effort to reduce project costs. The Funtastic Sports Society inked a 10 year, $43,575 deal for naming rights to a pair of video boards for the ALC back in November. Since then, however, the sponsor solicitations have been tepid.

Ross added that over the next few months, his team is going to start pushing for more interest.

Matt Faucher, director of recreation services at the city, added that the sponsorships are not limited to just the ALC.

"Naming rights, scoreboards, video screens, everything," he said. "We are going to do whatever we can to ensure that our impact on the tax rate is mitigated as much as possible by revenue generation."

Should sponsors come forward, that savings would be credited back to the project.

According to Ross, since July, the ALC project has continued to track below estimates in the final target costs and below estimates for owners costs.