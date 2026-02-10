Vernon News

Vernon branch of Okanagan Regional Library sees 4 per cent increase in visitors, but funding remains static

226,000 visits a year

Photo: Darren Handschuh The Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library is the second-busiest amongst its network, trailing only Kelowna.

The Okanagan Regional Library (ORL) continues to see increased usage, but funding has stagnated, according to a recent presentation at Vernon council.

Danielle Hubbard, CEO of the ORL, presented an annual report to council on Monday, Feb. 9, which outlined several key numbers.

The ORL is the fifth-largest library hub in the province, and averaged nearly 4,000 visits a day amongst the 30 branches in 2025.

"These numbers illustrate the point that if the library were to suddenly shut down, that would be 4,000 folks every day across the Okanagan that would need to find somewhere else to go and get their work done or have a place to be" said Hubbard, who added that Vernon's branch saw 226,000 visitors last year, which is a four per cent increase from 2024.

Vernon ran a total of 1,494 public programs and registered 2,482 new library card holders, with 340,000 books checked out throughout the year.

"It is a very busy place," Hubbard said. "One of my favourite stories about the Vernon library is I was there a year ago, and there was a wedding happening in one of the meeting rooms. So not that that's exactly employment related, but it was very endearing to behold."

However, funding has remained a challenge.

"The province has reduced their level of funding by 25 per cent in 2012 and it has remained static since then," said Hubbard. "Over 95 per cent of our funding is from the local government."

Hubbard added that she is fortunate that the ORL is regional, because they can share collections, but they are limited in how many hours they can be open, as staffing is 50 per cent of its budget.

"I think there's certainly more that could happen if funding was unlimited," Hubbard said. "But doesn't everyone wish that? We are not unique."

Also, issues with public washroom usage "hasn't resolved itself," according to Hubbard.

"Incidents continue to go up which is tied up with housing and drug use," she said. "We have de-escalation training as a staff and installed brave sensors in the library so if the individual becomes unresponsive then we get a notification."

The Vernon branch has also hired a security company to patrol during work hours, which comes out of their own budget.

Coun. Teresa Durning and Coun. Brian Quiring both suggested advocating to the province for funding security would be an "excellent place to start."