Vernon’s Isla Jolly fulfills dream, signs with UBCO Heat

Panther star signs with Heat

Photo: Contributed Vernon's Isla Jolly will be taking her soccer talents to the UBCO Heat next year.

Isla Jolly had one singular focus growing up: becoming a university-level athlete.

That dream became a reality this February when the Grade 12 Vernon Secondary School student officially signed with the UBCO Heat women's soccer team.

"I have been playing since I was four and it's always been such a huge part of my life," Jolly told Castanet. "It's quite funny, I never aimed to play professionally but I just really wanted to play at the university level."

The 5-foot-4 midfielder verbally committed to the Heat a year ago, but recently made it official. A key factor in her decision was her long-standing relationship with the UBCO coaching staff.

"The coaches have been a huge part of my soccer career," said Jolly. "Witnessing my first ever goal and being mentors for years now, they were a big selling point to commit, because of the connection we built over the years."

Jolly’s soccer journey was also shaped by her father, Ross, who coached her in youth soccer and during her last two seasons with the VSS senior girls team.

"It was awesome to have him as a coach again," she added.

Last season, with her club team, Okanagan United FC, Jolly scored 22 goals and led the team in assists. She also participated in the BC Soccer Identification Program.

While competing for the VSS Panthers, she was named her team MVP and has been her school’s Athlete of the Year on multiple occasions.

Beyond soccer, Jolly is a standout on the Panthers’ top-ranked AAA senior girls basketball team. She credits the hardwood for her success on the turf.

"Basketball has helped my soccer game more than I could imagine," she said. "My footwork and defensive speed have improved so much by having to keep up with players on the court."

The Panthers basketball team took home provincial bronze last year after a narrow semifinal loss. This year, they are eyeing the title.

"We were proud of last year, but if we can do better this year, that would be awesome," Jolly added.

Her Panthers team came agonizingly close a season ago to the provincial title, as they lost to the eventual champion M.E.I Eagles in the semifinals, but won bronze.

"We were very proud of how we finished last year, but if we can do better this year, that would be awesome."

Next season, Jolly joins a Heat squad looking to build on a 6-5-3 record. Staying in the Okanagan was a priority for the young star.

"Everything I need is right here," Jolly said. "Having my family close by is important, especially in my first year. Plus, what’s not to love about the Okanagan?"