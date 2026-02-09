Vernon News

Community support needed for local non-profit seniors' residence after burst pipes damage home

Help sparked after damage

Photo: File photo They can't do it without the support of the community, and Abbeyfield Houses of Vernon Society is inviting everyone to their AGM.

A local non-profit seniors residence that provides safe and affordable housing is seeking support from the Vernon community, after significant damage occurred to the residence.

Abbeyfield House suffered immense water damage caused by burst pipes earlier in the year. The flooding impacted one level of the home and while insurance covered the emergency cleanup, the incident revealed a larger and ongoing concern for all of its plumbing.

"All of the building’s plumbing is of the same age, placing the remaining level at continued risk of future

pipe failures," said a release from the organization. "To proactively protect residents and prevent further disruption, Abbeyfield House Vernon is working to replace the remaining pipes in the building."

The estimated cost for the essential repairs total $24,000.

“Our priority is always the safety, comfort, and stability of our residents,” said Abbeyfield House Vernon board president, Kris Fuller. “While insurance helped us recover from the immediate damage, it does not cover preventative replacement. Without addressing the remaining plumbing, we risk facing repeated floods and costly disruptions that directly impact the seniors who call Abbeyfield home.”

As part of the fundraising effort, the organization has launched a community bottle drive, with drop offs available at two different centres.

Both Chasers and Interior Recycling will be accepting bottles for Abbeyfield.

Community members can support the project by donating bottles, spreading the word, or making direct financial contributions to the Abbeyfield House of Vernon society.

More information can be found by emailing [email protected].