Vernon News

Vernon Vipers get huge performance from rookie goaltender to earn their first two-game win streak of 2026

Rookie goalie shines

Photo: Contributed Lane Maarhuis had a 33 save performance on Saturday to pick up his first ever BCHL win.

Led by a hulking goaltender playing his first game in the BCHL, the Vernon Vipers won their second straight game, 3-2 over the Blackfalds Bulldogs on Saturday night.

Lane Maarhuis, 19, was playing in his first BCHL game, as he was an emergency call-up from the Vancouver Island Hockey League following an injury to Jesse Sanche.

The 6-foot-6 Chilliwack native shone bright, making 33 saves in the victory.

Vernon got goals from Oscar Bjork, Oliver Czaja and Christian Maro, while Blackfalds' Krisjanis Sarts and Nicholas DiPaolo scored.

Shots were equal, 35 each on the night, as Oliver Kiraly took his fourth loss of the season for the Bulldogs.

The win for Vernon (10-22-7) was their second in a row, after a 5-4 victory over the Sherwood Park Crusaders on Friday snapped a nine game losing streak. Vernon is three points back of the Cranbrook Bucks for the final playoff spot in the Interior West Conference.

Vernon will be back home to face the Spruce Grove Saints on Friday, Feb. 13. Puck drop is tabbed for 7 p.m.