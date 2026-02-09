Vernon News

66th Vernon Winter Carnival in full swing

Beat the Monday blues

Photo: Wayne Emde file photo Got the Monday blahs? Then check out some on Vernon Winter Carnival events on tap today.

The 66th annual carnival is in full swing with Another World VR continuing the Winter VR Adventure: Carnival Edition.

Experience the Vernon Winter Carnival like never before — inside the world of virtual reality.

Trinity United Church will be hosting Lots of Tots Playgroup for children up to five years old from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Sporty Story Time will take place at the Vernon Regional Library from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and will feature stories, puppets, songs and rhymes that inspire laughter, learning, movement and togetherness. This free drop in event is recommended for children ages 2 - 6 years and their caregivers, but younger children are welcome.

The Vernon Public Art Gallery will be hosting Uncork & Create: Sculpture Edition from 6 to 9 p.m.

Participants don't need any artistic background to take part in the hands-on art and wine experience.

And it wouldn't be carnival without the Carnival Cops.

Arrest the Best is back. People can get their co-workers, boss, or friends involved and have them “arrested.” Carnival Cops will bring the jail directly to your location for a fun, high-visibility experience.

For a full list of times, places and ticket information grab a carnival brochure or visit their website.