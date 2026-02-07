Vernon News
Vernon Vipers come out victorious over the Sherwood Park Crusaders Friday night
Vipers break losing skid
Photo: Vernon Vipers file photo
Vernon Vipers
The Vernon Vipers have snapped a nine-game losing skid, defeating the Sherwood Park Crusaders 5-4 Friday night.
It was the first win for the Vernon BC Hockey League team in 2026.
Team Captain Deagan McMillan had two goals to lead the Okanagan team to the much-needed victory.
The Vipers (9-22-7-0) will not have long to bask in the win however, as they face the Blackfalds Bulldogs tonight in the final game of a three-game Alberta road swing.
The Vipers are currently in last place of the Interior Division West of the BCHL.
