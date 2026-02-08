Vernon News

66th annual Vernon Winter Carnival in full swing

More carnival fun today

The streets were lined with spectators Saturday for the 65th annual Vernon Winter Carnival Parade.

Carnival officially kicked off Friday for 10 days of fun and merriment.

“We have had such a fun weekend so far,” said Vicki Taylor, carnival chair.

“We are on day three now and there is still tons of stuff going on. Make sure you grab your event tickes as events are starting to sell out. We are so thankful to everyone who came out for the balloon glow, for the parade, we had such a good time.”

Events today include the Elements of Gold: Free Science Day at the Okanagan Science Centre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Participants can enjoy a full day of hands-on exploration, interactive exhibits, and family-friendly fun — all with free admission.

Discover the science that connects our community, from the power of Wild Weather to the curiosity that has fuelled the non-profit, community-driven organization for four decades.

Knox Presbyterian Church, 3701 32nd Ave., will he hosting Chowder Down from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets are $5 each or $20 per family. Participants will get three sample size servings of chowder with locally made sourdough bread.

Participants will judge their favourites, and at the end of the morning, the gold, silver, and bronze winners will be announced.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be given to the Vernon chapter of the Starfish Backpack Program.

Sovereign Lake’s Tour de Soup takes place from noon to 2 p.m. and RISE Gymnastics Academy will be hosting the Winter Carnival Olympics from noon to 6 p.m.

The Vernon Community Arts Centre will be teaching how to make paper lanterns from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. and the Priest Valley Arena will have a loonie skate from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

For a full list of times, places and ticket information grab a carnival brochure or visit their website.