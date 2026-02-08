Vernon News

Lavington residents advised water will be turned off Feb. 10 for repairs

Planned water outage

The taps will be running dry in Lavington on Feb. 10 while a water leak is repaired.

A water service leak in the Buchanan Road area has resulted in the need to drain a portion of the water main to complete a repair.

The repair will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 10, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The timeline could be extended if unforeseen circumstances arise.

Customers within the affected area may be out of water or have lower water pressure during that time.

Customers are advised to store a sufficient amount of water for drinking, cooking and toilet use before the water outage.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), in conjunction with Interior Health, advises affected customers that as a result of the repair they will be placed on a precautionary Boil Water Notice (BWN) until sampling results confirm the drinking water is safe.

What should affected customers do?

Once water service returns, properties in the area may experience reduced water pressure, discolouration of the water, and/or air. Run a cold water tap until the water has cleared. An outside tap is preferred, but bathtubs may be used if outside taps are unavailable during the cooler months.

The level of service and treatment provided by the RDNO has been maintained; however, customers in the affected area should boil their water for at least one minute when preparing food, drinking, washing fruits & vegetables, making beverages or ice or when their brushing teeth.