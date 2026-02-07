Vernon News
Popular balloon glow kicked off 66th annual Vernon Winter Carnival
Glowing start to carnival
Hundreds of people helped kick off the 66th annual Vernon Winter Carnival Friday night at the popular balloon glow.
Five hot air balloons lit up the night sky at the Village Green Centre to start the 10 days of carnival festivities.
Along with the balloons were numerous vendors, games and the crowd favourite, Kinshira Fire Troupe.
Carnival events are planned daily through Feb. 15.
For a full list of times, places and events, grab a carnival brochure or visit their website.
More Vernon News
RECENT STORIES
- Canada Post's $1B loanBusiness - 11:20 am
- Glowing start to carnivalVernon - 11:00 am
- Central Ok Rent BankWriter's Bloc - 11:00 am
- Vees defeat Americans 5-3WHL - 10:30 am
- Truck flips, crashes in parkSummerland - 10:12 am
Real Estate
5220 Sutherland Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$920,000
more details
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$920,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Elliot Shuswap BC SPCA >
North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net