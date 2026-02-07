Vernon News

Popular balloon glow kicked off 66th annual Vernon Winter Carnival

Glowing start to carnival

Hundreds of people helped kick off the 66th annual Vernon Winter Carnival Friday night at the popular balloon glow.

Five hot air balloons lit up the night sky at the Village Green Centre to start the 10 days of carnival festivities.

Along with the balloons were numerous vendors, games and the crowd favourite, Kinshira Fire Troupe.

Carnival events are planned daily through Feb. 15.

For a full list of times, places and events, grab a carnival brochure or visit their website.