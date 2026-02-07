Vernon News

Bear cub found last month near Lumby had severe injuries

Rescued bear cub put down

Photo: Northern Lights Wildlife Society A young bear rescued near Lumby last month has died.

The Northern Lights Wildlife Society posted the sad news on their Facebook page Friday.

The black bear cub was found Jan. 29 weak and hungry. A group of volunteers banded together to transport the female cub from the North Okanagan to the wildlife facility in Smithers where she received emergency care.

“Every animal admitted to our facility presents with varying degrees of compromise, which we recognize as an inherent aspect of our work; however, the challenge of loss remains significant,” said the post. “Last week, our team assisted in the rescue of a juvenile bear near Lumby. Upon arrival on Friday evening, her condition was poor, though initial assessments left room for cautious optimism. In the days that followed, it became increasingly evident that she was suffering from serious underlying health issues.

“Despite our best efforts, we were unable to determine the exact nature of her medical problems. After careful consideration, it was decided that euthanasia was the most compassionate option for her condition.”

A necropsy revealed the juvenile bear had sustained severe trauma after being struck by a vehicle, an event estimated to have occurred one to two months prior to her rescue.

The resulting fractures left her largely immobile, severely restricting her ability to move about her environment.

“This lack of mobility contributed to the development of pneumonia, as evidenced by the presence of scar tissue observed on her lungs during examination,” the society said.

Further assessment revealed that one of her lungs had adhered to her rib cage. This abnormality meant that each breath she took was accompanied by intense pain, making every breath a source of agony. Her inability to run or climb further compounded her suffering, as she was unable to search for proper food sources or escape potential threats. Ultimately, these combined injuries and health issues left her facing a slow and painful decline.

“We are deeply appreciative of the community members who came together to ensure the bear received the help she needed. Their collective efforts, along with the assistance from government authorities who provided the necessary permits, made it possible for us to intervene compassionately,” the post said.