Vernon's Elena Gaskell competes in Freeski Slopestyle event at Olympics
Gaskell takes to the slopes
The first Okanagan athlete to compete at the 2026 Olympic Games took to the slopes in Italy early Saturday morning.
Verrnon's own Elena Gaskell competed in the women's Freeski Slopestyle event, which took place at 1:30 a.m. PST.
Over her two runs, the 24-year-old's best score was a 15.06, placing 23rd in qualifying. Only the top 12 qualify for the finals.
Canadians Megan Oldham and Naomi Urness qualified for the finals, which will take place early Sunday morning.
In the slopestyle event, skiers navigate a course with a variety of rails and jumps and are judged on the breadth, originality, and quality of their tricks.
This was the first time Gaskell has competed at the Olympics, after she tore her ACL four years ago at the Olympics in Beijing, just one day before she was set to make her Olympic debut,.
More Vernon News
- Gaskell takes to the slopesOlympic Games - 7:15 am
- Deer at airport a concernVernon - 7:00 am
- Hospital staff ratify dealAlberta - 6:45 am
- Deep freeze over OntarioOntario - 6:40 am
- Fined for 'abusive' postsSalmon Arm - 4:00 am
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$689,900
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Elliot Shuswap BC SPCA >
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library