Vernon city council to get updates on a trio of projects

Photo: Google Street View At their regular meeting Monday, Vernon city council will get updates on three infrastructure projects.

A contractor has been selected to replace the playground at Sawicki Park, 966 Middleton Way. Work will begin in early April and is expected to be completed by the end of May. The playground area will be closed during construction, while the rest of Sawicki Park stays open to the public.

Cemetery irrigation

A contractor has been selected to complete the irrigation upgrades required for Phase 1 of the Pleasant Valley Cemetery irrigation improvements.

Construction is scheduled to begin in early March and is expected to take approximately eight weeks to complete.

Disruptions will be minimal and the work will be scheduled around services.

Ditching project

Directional drilling for the new storm main in the Okanagan Landing area is ongoing.

Testing completed during the week of Jan. 26, confirmed that additional works are required prior to pipe installation. Pipe installation and final earthworks are scheduled for completion by the end of February 2026, with final paving to follow in spring 2026.

