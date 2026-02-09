Vernon News

Vernon's Alexanne LePage wins conference honour, continues hot stretch of success

Swimmer makes waves

Photo: U of C Photo University of Calgary Dinos swimmer Alexanne Lepage has once again picked up numerous gold medals at a pair of meets to kick off 2026.

The wins keep racking up for Vernon's Alexanne Lepage.

The third-year University of Calgary Dinos swimmer took home Canada West Athlete of the Week honours, after an impressive performance at the University Cup in Calgary on Jan. 30.

Lepage won two golds, in the 200-metre individual medley and 100-m breaststroke, while also nabbing silver medals in two relay events.

Teaming up with Hannah Johnsen, Jasmine Nicols and Julianne Moore, the team won silver in the 200-metre medley relay.

In the 200-m freestyle relay, Moore, Lepage, Katie Graboski and Myriam Hickey won bronze. The Dinos finished second overall as a team.

A week prior, in the University of Toronto Quad Meet, the Dinos battled against Toronto, UBC, and University of Lethbridge.

Lepage would dominate, winning golds in seven events, while also claiming four silvers.

The Dinos, and Lepage, now turns its attention to the 2026 U Sports Championships, hosted this year by McMaster in Markham, Ont., from March 12-14.