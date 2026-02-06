Vernon News

City of Vernon to hold open house March 2 on city projects

Infrastructure open house

Photo: File photo The City of Vernon will be holding an open house March 2 to provide information on city infrastructure projects planned for this year.

There will also be representatives from:

The Regional District of the North Okanagan’s Greater Vernon Water team to share information about their capital construction projects planned within the city;

BC Hydro to provide details about an upcoming project to install a new powerline to the Okanagan Landing Area, reinforcing the local power grid

The Active Living Centre project team to provide information and answer questions.

More information on upcoming city projects can be found here.