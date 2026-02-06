Vernon News
City of Vernon to hold open house March 2 on city projects
Infrastructure open house
Photo: File photo
The City of Vernon will be holding an open house March 2 to provide information on city infrastructure projects planned for this year.
There will also be representatives from:
The Regional District of the North Okanagan’s Greater Vernon Water team to share information about their capital construction projects planned within the city;
BC Hydro to provide details about an upcoming project to install a new powerline to the Okanagan Landing Area, reinforcing the local power grid
The Active Living Centre project team to provide information and answer questions.
More information on upcoming city projects can be found here.
