City of Vernon say Active Living Centre project is is on time and under budget

Photo: City of Vernon Construction continues at the Active Living Centre site.

Progress is going swimmingly for the new Active Living Centre in Vernon.

According to the city, the ALC project is so far coming together on time and under budget.

In an ALC quarterly report that will be presented to council on Monday, Doug Ross, director of the ALC project, has said that the project has seen a budget reduction.

"With eight months remaining in the construction phase, the ALC project has moved to a lower final target cost of $119,826,012, a savings of $1,204.897."

The city used its share of the savings to fund added value items to the building, such as a large scoreboard, an AquaClimb wall and enhanced lighting and heating, which are features that weren't in the original base plan.

The threat of tariffs on construction equipment has also been mitigated, as staff was able to avoid "most of its risks."

"To date, the project has been able to avoid most of the potential tariff risks through the timing of purchases and shipping of equipment from the US and by choosing Canadian made products and equipment where possible," said the report.

As for construction milestones, all concrete work for the pools is complete, with work now on installing high-tech items like air source heat pumps, finishing the NinjaCross course, and starting the floor tiling in change rooms.

Two open houses will take place in March, for residents to see for themselves the progress. Those will take place on March 2 at the Vernon Rec Centre and March 21-22 at the Spring Home Show in Kal Tire Place.

The full report will be presented to council on Monday.